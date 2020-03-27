Kangana Ranaut Gives Her Fans Important Health Tips For Navratri Fasting

Fasting during Navratri can be a really tiring experience, especially if you are doing it for the first time. For those who find it difficult to stay energetic during Navratri, actor Kangana Ranaut recently shared a video on her social media page where she gives some useful tips for Navratri fasting. Kangana Ranaut and her sister will be fasting for all nine days of Navratri. This is why the actor decided to share her tips and tricks with her fans online.

Kangana Ranaut shares her tips to remain energetic during Navratri fasting

Above is the video that was shared online by team Kangana Ranaut. The caption for the video states that Kangana Ranaut wanted to give her fans a few important health tips for Navratri. In the video, Kangana Ranaut reveals that she and her sister are also holding a nine-day fast for Navratri.

Further, the actor states that she will only eat once during the night for all nine days of Navratri. Kangana Ranaut then tells her fans how they can remain energetic despite the fasting. The actor mentions that she herself is practicing breathing exercises such as Shambhavi Mahamudra, Surya Kriya, and Kapal Bhati to keep her energy levels high during the day.

Kangana Ranaut then provides her fans with a few basic breathing exercises that are beginner-friendly. She first talks about Kapal Bhati Pranayam, which is a breathing exercise that involves passive inhalation followed by rapid forceful exhalation. Kangana also recommends the Mula Bandh, where one must exhale while sucking in their abdomen. She recommends her followers do these exercises 10-15 times per day.

Kangana Ranaut also mentions a few other breathing exercises like the Bhastrika. According to the actor, breathing exercises truly have a positive impact on the body. Kangana Ranaut then tells her fans to do any of these exercises whenever they can, as these activities can help them stay energized during an arduous fast.

