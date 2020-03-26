Kangana Ranaut Shows How To Rock The Perfect Poker Face; See Pictures

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. She is very well known for her films like Queen, Gangster, Panga and many more. Kangana Ranaut has won several awards and was also honoured with a Padma Shri award recently. The 33-year-old actor is known to be quite outspoken and fearless. Kangana Ranaut's Instagram pictures prove that she knows to pose perfectly. Kangana Ranaut has posed for several pictures with her poker face on, and they are absolutely stunning.

Kangana Ranaut's photos where she rocked a poker face

In this picture, Kangana Ranaut is wearing a corset and a sari. The actor has accessorized her look with a stunning necklace. Kangana Ranaut has completed her look with minimal makeup and dark red lipstick. Kangana Ranaut pulled off the poker face in this picture with ease.

In the next picture, Kangana Ranaut is sporting a pink pantsuit by Two Point Two. The actor opted for nude makeup. The look goes perfectly well with this outfit.

Kangana Ranaut looks beautiful in this blue attire with print. Here, Kangana Ranaut is wearing Champa Chanderi Cheent kurta from Torani. The main accessory that stole everyone's attention is the floral crown on her head.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her upcoming film Thalaivi. The biographical film is based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, the late politician and film actor. The film Thalaivi is directed by A. L. Vijay and is scheduled to release in June 2020.

