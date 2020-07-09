Kangana Ranaut hails concept of 'Manikarnika' dolls, says 'kids will learn about heroes'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who had stepped into the shoes of the courageous Rani Of Jhansi in 2019 with the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has left a deep mark in the minds of her fans. Recently, the official Twitter handle of Team Kangana Ranaut shared an adorable post where they explained how the film has become a household name and has not only won the hearts of the elderly but the children as well. The post gave a glimpse of the dolls that were decked up as Rani of Jhansi.

Manikarnika dolls, a trend hitting the market

In the post, fans can see beautiful dolls being decorated with small ornaments that were donned by Kangana Ranaut in the film. The official handle also shared the picture of the actress in the avatar of Manikarnika while on the other hand, they compared the look with the dolls being sold in the market these days. While captioning the post, the handle wrote that Manikarnika dolls are the new favourite for children. The handle also mentioned that it will be nice when the kids will learn about the real Indian heroes while growing up and will take inspiration from their stories of valour and patriotism

#Manikarnika Dolls are the new favourite for children.

It's nice when kids will learn about our heroes growing up and get inspired with patriotism and bravery. pic.twitter.com/ab8u0uG0Jj — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 9, 2020

Several fans of the actress and the film were quick enough to leave their takes on the same. One of the users hailed her character in the film and wrote that Kangana played the titular role with utmost devotion and respect. Another user who was surprised to see a great concept appreciated it and wrote that this is one way where the kids can learn more about the freedom fighters. A third person chimed in and wrote that these dolls are far better than those usual Barbie ones. Another user who was so much impressed by the concept commented and asked about the online website from where he can purchase it for his children.

Awesome cool character you played with full devotion respect from #Pakistan keep shining for #India — Safi Khan (@SafiKhanMagical) July 9, 2020

Nice thought... 1st time I see. — Keshav Bhatt (@KeshavB03316062) July 9, 2020

Better than Barbie dolls... — Aryan Sharma (@AryanSh77684458) July 9, 2020

#Manikarnika is the Best movie I have ever seen. Thanks #KanganaRanaut 4 this masterpiece 👏🙏. — Team Kangana Ranaut 2.0 (@No_nepotism) July 9, 2020

Kangana Ranaut had nailed her look and acting as Rani Lakshmi Bai in her film where she played the titular role. Her performance was lauded and well appreciated by the critics and fans alike. The story of the film revolves around Manikarnika, the wife of the king of Jhansi, who refuses to bow down when the East India Company tries to annex the kingdom. Her rebellion soon turns into a fiery revolution against the British Raj.

