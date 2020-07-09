Kangana Ranaut With R Madhavan Or Rajkummar Rao: Which Pair Is Better On-screen?

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most established actors of Bollywood. So far, the actor has been a part of more than 20 films and has collaborated with some renowned stars of Bollywood. She has worked with actors R Madhavan for the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, that turned out to be her successful films. She worked with Rajkummar Rao in the Queen which turned out to be the turning point of her career. Here is an overview of her films with these two renowned stars. Take a look to know which pair was most-loved by the audience on screen.

Kangana with Rajkummar or R Madhavan: Which pair is more loved?

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan were seen together in films Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Both the films received positive reviews from the critics and turned out to be blockbuster hits. The film was also praised for the actors' performances and their chemistry, making them the most-love Jodi on-screen.

Also Read: R Madhavan Feels Flushed On Seeing Old Video, Tags Self As 'worst Dancer In Tamil Cinema'

Tanu Weds Manu followed the story of an NRI who comes to India to search for a bride and falls in love with a girl named Tanu. However, the girl is in love with someone else and takes the help of her suitor to elope with her lover. The film Tanu Weds Manu Returns followed the story of Tanu and Manu, whose marriage is falling apart and they are on the verge of getting separated. But just when one of their partners moves on, they find their way back to each other.

Also Read: R Madhavan Gives A Glimspe Of His 20-year Journey In Less Than 2 Minutes; Watch

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao were seen together in films Queen and Judgemental Hai Kya. Kangana Ranaut received several accolades for her performance in Queen. Her chemistry with Rajkummar Rao was also praised. The film followed the story of a girl who travels abroad all by herself and sets on a journey of self-discovery when her fiance dumps her right before their wedding. The film received positive reviews from the critics and turned out to be a box-office hit.

Also Read: When Kangana Ranaut Quizzed Salman Khan On His Own Movies; Watch

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's film Judgemental Hai Kya followed the story of a girl who rents out a portion of her house to a couple and stalks them every now and then. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and turned out to be an average film at the box office.

Also Read: When Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut Recreated 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' On Stage; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.