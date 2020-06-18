Kangana Ranaut remembers 'Rani of Jhansi' on death anniversary, shares story of her valour

On the 162 death anniversary of Rani Lakshmi Bai, also profoundly known as ‘Jhansi Ki Rani, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut paid tribute. The actress who had stepped into the shoes of the courageous soul in 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, shared a poster of the valor queen on social media. The poster described the acts of courage and bravery shown by Rani Lakshmi Bai as a woman of great strength who fought till her last breath against the enemies.

Kangana Ranaut remembers Rani Lakshmi Bai on her death anniversary

Kangana remembered the brave queen and wrote that people have grown up learning lessons of Manikarnika’s bravery and her courageous story must be passed onto generations as a role model. The actress wrote on Twitter that it is the day when people should remember Rani Lakshmi Bai and her sacrifices that she made for the motherland which is an inspiration for all.

Read: Kangana Ranaut's Team Slams 'PR Stunt' Allegations Over Statement On Sushant Singh Rajput

Read: India-China Faceoff: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Martyred Soldiers

We grew up learning lessons of #Manikarnika's bravery, and hers is a story which must be passed on to generations as a role model. Remembering the great #RaniLaxmiBai and her great sacrifice for our motherland. #लक्ष्मीबाई_बलिदान_दिवस pic.twitter.com/cLFHzdBG2A — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 18, 2020

Manikarnika was born in the town of Varanasi into a Marathi Karhade Brahmin family. Her struggles in life began at the age of four when her mother passed away. She was raised solely by her father who worked as an advisor in the court of Peshwa. He would always support her in learning horsemanship, archery, self-defense, and shooting. In 1842, Manikarnika got married to the king of Jhansi, Gangadhar Rao Newalkar and got the name of Rani Lakshmibai.

Kangana Ranaut nailed her look and acting as Rani Lakshmi Bai in her film where she played the titular role. Her performance was lauded and well appreciated by the critics and fans alike. The story of the film revolves around Manikarnika, the wife of the king of Jhansi, who refuses to bow down when the East India Company tries to annex the kingdom. Her rebellion soon turns into a fiery revolution against the British Raj.

As per reports, Kangana had worked very hard for the film and had performed her action scenes without a body double under the guidance of Hollywood action director Nick Powell who has choreographed the stunts for the historical. The actress had trained under Powell for a month before the commencement of the shooting. The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta and Atul Kulkarni. The Queen of Jhansi’ is helmed by Krish who previously made his directorial debut with Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Gabbar Is Back’ in Bollywood.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan- Who Wore The Red Tracksuit Better?

Read: Kangana Ranaut Slams Nepotism Over Sushant Singh's Death, Asks 'why Didn't He Get Awards?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.