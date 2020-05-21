Kangana Ranaut's Cameo Appearances In Bollywood Movies; From 'Vaada Raha' To 'Ready'

Known for essaying unconventional roles on the silver screen, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is one actor who is critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Over the career span of more than a decade, the diva has delivered many hit films to the Bollywood film fraternity. Kangana Ranaut has been appreciated for essaying empowering roles in her movies. The actor has also made cameo appearances in a couple of movies. Check out the list here.

Vaada Raha

Vaada Raha is a drama movie helmed by Samir Karnik. The movie features Bobby Deol in the lead role while Kangana Ranaut and Atul Agnihotri have made cameo appearances in the film. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Dr. Duke Chawla who is a paralytic patient. The story unveils how he awaits death however a boy who is terminally ill, helps him live his life to the fullest.

Kangana Ranaut can be seen making a special appearance as Pooja in the film. Pooja is Dr. Duke Chawla’s girlfriend who he proposes to get married. However, later that night while returning home he meets with an accident and wakes up in the hospital.

Ready

Ready is a 2011 action-comedy movie helmed by Anees Bazmee. The movie stars Salman Khan and Asin in the lead role while Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sharat Saxena are essaying supporting roles in the film. Ready also sees Ajay Devgn, Zareena Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt, Arbaaz Khan and Chunky Panday making cameo appearances.

The plot of the film Ready is set in Thailand and India where a case of mistaken identity leads to love. The story unveils how a man and his entire family create a grand scheme to win the hearts of his lady love’s greedy conniving uncles. In the film Ready, Arbaaz Khan appears as Gaurav Parikh and Kangana Ranaut appears as his girlfriend Kiran Rana.

What is next in store for Kangana Ranaut?

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut last appeared on the silver screen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directed sports-drama Panga. The diva will next feature in A.L. Vijay directed biographical movie Thalaivi. The movie is jointly bankrolled under the banners of Vibri Media and Karma Media and Entertainment. The plot of the film revolves around the life of late J. Jayalalithaa, a politician and a film actor who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The movie is scheduled to release on June 26, 2020. However, the release date can be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

