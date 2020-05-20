Kangana Ranaut Talks About Her Poem 'Aasman', Says It Is About 'love And Perceptions'

Bollywood stars have turned towards honing the other talents that they possess while spending time at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Kangana Ranaut has channelled her inner poet and seems to be using her skills to pen poems during her stay in Manali. She recently wrote a touching poem named Aasman, which was shared by the team of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram. She also shared her writing inspirations and her muses in a recent interview with a leading daily.

Kangana’s muses

Kangana Ranaut was asked what was her inspiration behind writing and sharing this poem. She revealed that she has been writing poems from the age of 15. Ranaut shared that she felt it was the right time when she can share her works with others. She hoped that the poem will help people during the lockdown. Talking about Aasman, Kangana revealed that she wrote the poem a few days ago and posted it because she thought that it is relevant to the current times. She shared that while Aasman is about love on the surface, it's more about perceptions deep within.

Here is Kangana Ranaut's poem Aasman:

Kangana then talked about the video recitation that she created for her fans. She said that there are many people in the country who cannot speak, read or write it but can understand it. She thus decided to recite the verses she had written. She then added how she missed the atmosphere of a shoot and thus called her assistant Rizwan to help her make it. Kangana made a call sheet as well, including time for hair, make-up and steam-ironing clothes. Ranaut said that they pretended to be a unit that is working on a set. It was fun to shoot things the way she wanted as there were no commercials involved.

Kangana Ranaut also talked about her stay in Manali and how it has been the longest stay there since she became an actor. She revealed that she had lost touch with the mountains. She has had a tremendous struggle and worked incessantly, never getting a break. She never took the time to sit back and think about things. The time in Manali has given Kangana a chance to introspect and reflect upon her journey. She also shared that while they stay in the green zone, she does not get out of the house. This is why she could not revisit the places where she used to go before.

In the end, Kangana said that she wanted to continue writing poems and will keep sharing them as well. She revealed that she wants to keep some for commercial purposes as well. These verses can become an inspiration for a song or movie. Ranaut claimed that while social media can connect her to people, she cannot bring it all out there.

