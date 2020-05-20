Kangana Ranaut's 'Krrish 3' BTS Video Featuring Hrithik & Priyanka Will Make You Nostalgic

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 3 is a superhero film produced and directed by Rakesh Roshan. The science-fiction movie is co-written by Honey Irani and Robin Bhatt. Released in 2013, Krrish 3 is the third installment from the Krrish series, following Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and Krrish (2006). Check out the BTS and making of Krrish 3.

BTS making of Krrish 3 -

During the shoots of Krrish 3, the makers also recorded a clip featuring exclusive behind the scenes from the film. The video was later on released on the official YouTube channel of Krrish 3's production house. The film featured the cast ensemble and director's experience of working in the film. The maker expressed the expectations the film had raised for him to create a sequel. The video also shared a few snips and glimpses from sets of Krrish 3. Check out the videos.

Krrish 3 began its shooting two years before the release, in 2011. However, except Hrithik Roshan, the entire cast including Vivek Oberoi, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra were seen shooting the film. Hrithik Roshan did not participate in the first schedule due to a back injury. Primarily, Krrish 3 was shot in Filmistan Studios at Mumbai. Reportedly, in 2012, the makers had decided the superhero to indulge in the action sequences in snowy terrains. So, some parts of the film were shot in Alps, Switzerland.

Krrish 3's song Dil Tu Hi Bata was shot in Jordan. In an interview, producer and director of the film, Rakesh Roshan stated that the VFX took one and half years to complete till October 22, 2013, just 10 days before the release of the film with each and every VFX action sequence undergoing a revision of 40 to 50 times before inclusion.

About Krrish 3 -

Krrish 3 is the third installment from the Krrish franchise. The superhero film is produced and directed by Rakesh Roshan. The sci-fi flick stars Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. Krrish 3's storyline follows the life of Rohit Mehra, a scientist, and Krishna Mehra, a.k.a. Krrish, his superhero son, who faces extensive collusion organised by the evil genius Kaal and his female associate Kaya. In the process, Krishna's pregnant wife Priya is kidnapped by Kaal and the form-changing Kaya takes her place at the Mehra home and eventually falls in love with Krishna.

