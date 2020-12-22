Kangana Ranaut Shares 2021 Plans, Wishes To Seek Blessings At Kedarnath, Jagannath Temple

Actress Kangana Ranaut is an avid Twitter user who likes to share her thoughts, views, and daily life with her fans. The actress who has her own religious beliefs took to Twitter and opened up about her New Year’s plans with her family. The actress shared a picture with her mother from the time when she had visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings. Now the actress revealed that she has planned to visit Kedarnath to pray for her family in 2021.

Kangana Ranaut shares her 2021 plans

The throwback picture showed the actress and her mother posing for a cool picture together with the ash remains been applied on Kangana’s forehead. While captioning the post she informed that during her visit to Kashivishwanath she had seen seven Jyotirlingas and now with her next trip to Kedarnath in 2021, she plans to catch a glimpse of eight Jyotirlingas. Apart from this, Kangana also expressed her desire to visit and seek blessings at Puri Jagannath too.

कुछ साल पहले मैंने माताजी के साथ काशीविश्वनाथ जी के दर्शन किए, मैंने सात ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन किए हैं, में चाहती हूँ कि २०२१ में केदारनाथ जाकर मेरे आठ ज्योतिर्लिंग के दर्शन हो जाएँ, अगले साल मैं पूरी जगन्नाथ भी जाना चाहती हूँ, और आप? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/TvMUJfu0OZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 22, 2020

Apart from this, earlier, the actress had also shared her wishes to construct a temple in her native hometown. The actress had then shared her picture standing outside an ancient temple while expressing her desire to create one that will match up to the glory of Maa Durga and great civilization. While captioning she wrote, “Maa Durga chose me to build her temple, what our ancestors built for us it is not a patch on their achievements Devi is very kind to accept this humble abode but someday I wish to build a temple that will match up to her glory and our great civilization. Jai Mata Di."

Meanwhile, the actress has been sharing her thoughts and views on the ongoing farmer’s protest against the new farm laws. She recently shared a video on Twitter that she had promised long ago and called the protests ‘politically motivated.’ She expressed her displeasure over innocent people being ‘vulnerable’ in being influenced in participating in the protests, while once again questioning the intentions of Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In the video, she said, “I had promised that when the farmer protests will be exposed like the Shaheen Bagh, I will talk to you about it. In the last 10-12 days, I have faced emotional, mental, and online lynching, even rape and death threats. So it is my right to ask some questions to the nation when the Prime Minister has not left any scope for doubts.”

Here’s the video I promised, watch when you can 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0YZxfQfwB2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 19, 2020

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

