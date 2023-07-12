Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Sonam Kapoor, 'film Mafia': English-speaking Gossipy...

Kangana Ranaut has locked horns with the industry heavyweights yet again. Reposting an old clip from a talk show, the Queen actress has shunned the ‘film mafia’. The actress is currently preparing for the release of her film Tejas.

Kangana Ranaut takes a sly dig at Sonam Kapoor?

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana has reshared a clip of Sonam Kapoor talking about her on a talk show in 2010. In the video, the Neerja actress approved of Kangana’s fashion choice but mentioned that her fluency in ‘English is questionable’. Post which she penned a long note against the ‘film mafia’.

Reposting the video, she reacted writing, “What I learned from years of fights with film mafia is that no outsider will ever be mocked for not speaking English”. She also urged her followers to watch the video till the end where she admitted that she was hurt by the comments but she is working on her communication skills.

The actress also added, “Even at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated, and mocked I showed grace, sophistication, articulation and humility.” In the new post, she took a jab at Sonam by calling her ‘English-speaking gossipy aunties with so-called great upbringing’.

Kangana Ranaut supports ‘outsiders’ like her

Kangana’s battle with the Hindi film industry is now new. The actor has always been vocal against the practices of nepotism and has claimed on several occasions that there is little to no space for ‘outsiders’. Recently she was irked when reports claimed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will play the lead roles in a film based on Ramayana. She criticised the casting choice and also held them responsible for spreading ‘nasty’ rumours about her.

Previously, she had also blamed Karan Johar for ‘forcing’ Priyanka Chopra out of the country and ‘cornering’ her. The Tanu Weds Manu actress also claimed that she would launch new faces in the industry if given a chance. She stood by her words by casting Avneet Kaur in her first production Tiku Weds Sheru.