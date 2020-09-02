Kangana Ranaut Names & 'requests' Bollywood Stars To Take Drug Tests, Present Clean Sample

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday 'requested' big Bollywood stars to give their blood samples for a drug test citing rumours that they are "cocaine addicts". Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote that she wants them to bust these rumours as these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples.

'I want them to bust these rumours'

I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia 🙏 https://t.co/L9A7AeVqFr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Queen actor hit out at filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's after he refused to believe in Kangana's claim that "90% of any industry is on drugs". Kangana taking a jibe at Sinha said she "specifically mentioned most high profile parties and inner circle of hugely successful stars" and she has "no doubt" that people like him have "never been invited to those parties cos these drugs are expensive." Kangana again claimed that 99% superstars have been exposed to hard drugs and "I guarantee this"

Kangana slams Anubhav Sinha

Anyone who says 90% of any industry is on drugs is on drugs. Even the drugs industry itself will have a much lower percentage.



Talking of low percentages...... ok let it be.... — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) August 31, 2020

Hey I specifically mentioned most high profile parties and inner circle of hugely successful stars, I have no doubt that people like you have never been invited to those parties cos these drugs are expensive, 99% superstars have been exposed to hard drugs and I guarantee this. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020

'Get blood tests done for all young heroes'

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana said that most Bollywood actors consume drugs almost ‘like water' and that nearly everyone has been exposed to hard drugs. The Tanu Weds Manu star also claimed that the stars often flaunt with gestures that they were involved with drugs, and this made brands hype them up.

“All these brands establish who are the youth icons. Our government should frame proper rules and regulations for all national and international brands. The criteria to hire an actor should not be whether the person is a nationalist or not. They often say we don’t hire you if you are a nationalist. There should be criteria on whether their blood test is clean or not. It is money power in Bollywood. Get blood tests done for all the young heroes too. They are endorsing 20 brands, the government should decide if they deserve to be the face of the youth.”

On Bollywood-drugs link

“At some point, 99% of them. Some might have faced health conditions, or because of age, or after being admitted or having repercussions, they have quit now after doing it throughout their youth. Even if I count them, there are 99% of people. Everybody without fail, at some point, is doing it, and if there is a party, everyone is indulging in it,” she stated.

She claimed that even politicians and police were Bollywood stars’ 'friends' when it came to consumption of drugs, "All the stars campaign for these politicians so how can they not be there. It is like a symbiotic relationship, you scratch my back and I will scratch yours, that's how this works. Whenever we see politicians with stars we see them campaigning only, what else do they do together?" She asked.

MP Minister writes To Centre Amid Sushant Probe

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding a dope test for Bollywood actors following the drug syndicate angle that exploded during the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. "The drug angle that has emerged is shameful. It's not new. We have heard how Bollywood celebrities are associated with drugs and the drug mafia in Mumbai. I have written to Javadekar ji asking him to stop the publicity and glorification of drugs in Bollywood. Young people look up to these Bollywood celebrities and their lifestyle choices," said Vishvas Sarang.

