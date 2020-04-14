Kangana Ranaut Flaunts Her Baking Skills Amid Lockdown, Prepares Mouth-watering Cupcakes

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, all the people have been cooped indoors. Be it the players of the Indian team or the Bollywood celebrities, everybody has found new ways to keep themselves busy. While some are flaunting their cooking skills on social media, a lot are also motivating people to burn calories through different home workout videos. Recently, the team of Kangana Ranaut gave a glimpse of her kitchen and what she is cooking for her family.

Kangana Ranaut’s team shared a picture on Instagram where the actor is seen in her kitchen striking a pose with a big smile while she whips a mixture with a hand grinder. In the second picture, a tray of mouth-watering cupcakes can be seen. With the caption, the team updated her fans that it was the first time Kangana Ranaut tried her hand at baking and succeeded beautifully. The caption was, “ Necessity is the mother of invention. Baker 👩‍🍳 Kangana’s kitchen is now serving cupcakes 🧁 made with white butter and cheese frosting, and lots of love😆” Kangana Ranaut is seen in a casual look as she wore a red shirt with white and blue checkered print. The actor ditched makeup and left her hair open.

Kangana Ranaut's pic

Kangana Ranaut is spending her COVID-19 lockdown in Manali with her family. In the recent past, Kangana Ranaut's team gave a quick glimpse of her home workout as they shared a video of Kangana Ranaut working out with her trainer. The actor is seen jumping over the stairs. The caption of the video was, "Guys, taking cues from #Kangana to workout, stay motivated and don’t let the lethargy get to you. She has lost 5 kilos, long way to go! 🤟"

