Kangana Ranaut Spends Sunday Playing Card Games With Family Amid Lockdown At Home, See Pic

Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut is making the most of her self-isolation at home amid the mountains with her family. The actor's official social media handles, managed by her team, have been giving us glimpses into the actor's life under lockdown. Earlier on Sunday, Kangana could be seen sitting on a mat along with her family in the lawn outside her house and playing card games. The family picture posted through her account has been captioned, "Lockdown = 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 + 🌤 + new games and tricks.".

Apart from playing card games with family, getting an oil massage on the head and other such activities, Kangana Ranaut has also taken to losing the weight that she had to gain for her role in her upcoming film Thalaivi. Her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel makes sure that she keeps Kangana's fans and followers updated with their lockdown diaries.

Kangana Ranaut's official fan page informed that the Panga actor has lost 5 kgs already since the lockdown and there's a long way to go. Sharing a video of her workout at home, Kangana is seen shedding all the weight and giving her company is Rangoli's son Prithvi. The post is captioned, "Guys, taking cues from #Kangana to workout, stay motivated and don’t let the lethargy get to you. She has lost 5 kilos, long way to go! 🤟"

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's last film Panga where she essayed the role of a mother. Her ambitious project Thalaivi is due to release on June 26, 2020. After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a fiesty and fierce avatar in the action film Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai. She will also don the Indian Air force uniform for her role in Tejas.

