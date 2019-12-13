Kangana Ranaut Starrer Dhaakad's Producer Sohel Maklai Suffers From A Cardiac Arrest

Dhaakad is an upcoming thriller movie starring Kangana Ranaut in the leading role. According to reports, Sohel Maklai, the producer of Dhaakad, has been reported to have suffered from a cardiac arrest. Here are all the details on the news so far:

Dhaakad producer Sohel Maklai undergoes angioplasty

According to reports made by leading entertainment portals, the producer of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, Sohel Maklai suffered from a cardiac arrest. Reports say that Sohel is currently under observation at Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. According to reports, Sohel Maklai has undergone an angioplasty and is said to be in a stable condition right now.

More about Dhaakad

Dhaakad is a high-octane thriller movie starring Kangana Ranaut in the leading role. Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad’s first look poster and teaser are out on the internet. In a press statement after the teaser launch, Kangana Ranaut revealed that the guns that were used for the teaser and the poster were real and heavy. She also mentioned how it took all her strength to lift one. Kangana Ranaut also added how the Dhaakad director, Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, had a great time watching her struggle with the machines while having a good laugh. She also said that he hopefully makes her use dummy guns during the shoot of the film.

Since the first look and teaser release of Dhaakad, fans and Kanana Ranaut have compared the Diwali 2020 film with the likes of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Resident Evil. Kangana mentioned how the film has many action sequences, chases, and sword fights. She also said that she would use all the sophisticated arms for the movie, including a few of the latest machine guns. Kangana Ranaut also said that she does not like to rush into any project.

In an earlier appearance, Kangana Ranaut had said that not only would Dhaakad be a game-changer for her, but it would also change the face of Indian cinema. She also mentioned how Dhaakad is mounted on a large scale budget, is one of a kind female-led action movie. Thus it is perfect for a Diwali release.

