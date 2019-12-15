Thalaivi: Here's Who Might Play Sasikala In The Kangana Ranaut Starrer

Ever since the first look of Kangana Ranaut's from Thalaivi has dropped on the internet that is all netizens seem to talk about! And recently, there's a buzz of who will play Jayalalitha's confidante, Sasikala in the film.

Reports suggest:

Reportedly, the latest update suggests that actress Priyamani who was last seen in the web series Family Man has been signed in to play Sasikala. However, an official announcement is yet to make, however leading media publications have quoted sources saying the actress has been roped in.

Fans have been wanting more character posters of other actors in the film. Producers of the film have responded to these requests by mentioning that more posters will be released. Producers of the film have said that new posters can be expected within a span of 15 to 20 days. He also said that these posters will be shared over a span of six months.

The poster of the film showed Kangana as Jayalalithaa, her fans immediately appreciated her look in the poster. She looked convincing as the legendary leader. The actor has truly emerged herself in the role of the late chief minister, as fans say. Thalaivi is going to be a trilingual film, which is expected to release in 2020. The film has already created an immense buzz among the audience. The fans have praised Kangana’s portrayal in the film and cannot wait to see her on-screen. Besides her, the film also features Vijay Deverakonda and Priyamani among others.

