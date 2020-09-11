Kangana Ranaut Invokes Sena Founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Slams 'gutbandhan' Alliance MVA

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut invoked the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray in one of her latest tweets and slammed the Shiv Sena's 'gutbandhan' or alliance with Congress. She hailed the patriarch of the Thackeray family claiming that the late leader feared such an alliance too. Kangana's tweet comes after the Shiv Sena has relentlessly subjected her to attacks in the past fortnight including the use of expletives for her, demolishing her office in Mumbai, pushing to raze down her house as well as ordering a probe into an alleged 'drugs link' to the actor.

Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become congress ⁦@INCIndia⁩ I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party ? pic.twitter.com/quVpZkj407 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

Further, in a series of tweets, she also slammed Congress president Sonia Gandhi for keeping silent and staying 'indifferent' while the party's ally Shiv Sena continued to 'harass a woman' and 'ensured the mockery of democracy'. Kangana asked Sonia Gandhi if she wasn't feeling anguished as a woman by the treatment being meted out by the Shiv Sena and asked her to 'urge' her ally to 'uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar'.

Further, Kangana reminded Sonia Gandhi that she might have grown up in the West and lived in India and hence would be aware of the struggle of women around the globe. Kangana Ranaut pointed out that history would judge Sonia Gandhi for being silent and indifferent on ally Shiv Sena's preposterous actions and hoped that she would intervene in the matter.

Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene 🙏@INCIndia — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

Interestingly, on Thursday, Kangana's mother had addressed the media and revealed that the actor's grandfather had political inclinations towards Congress and she seemed disappointed that no one from the party came to Kangana's defense when she was being attacked. Instead, the actor's mother conveyed wholehearted gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing security detail to Kangana before she left her home in Manali to come to Mumbai on September 9.

Congress says BJP misusing Kangana

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday lashed out the BJP for 'misusing' actor Kangana Ranaut's popularity. Accusing the party of exploiting the Sushant Singh Rajput case ahead of the Bihar elections, the Congress leader claimed that Kangana had fallen victim to the saffron party's plan. "Kangana Ranaut has become a toll of BJP. The BJP is exploiting her popularity," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at a press conference on Thursday.

