Kangana Ranaut Warns Sonia Gandhi 'history Will Judge You' On Uddhav Govt's Actions

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut slammed Congress party president Sonia Gandhi for keeping silent and staying 'indifferent' while the party's ally Shiv Sena continued to 'harass a woman' and 'ensured the mockery of democracy'.

The Queen actor has been subjected to attacks from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena via a series of actions initiated against her, including the BMC's 'hasty conduct' in demolishing a portion of her office, in trying to push for orders to demolish her residence in Mumbai, and also initiating a probe into her 'drug links'.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana asked Sonia Gandhi if she wasn't feeling anguished as a woman by the treatment being meted out by the Shiv Sena and asked her to 'urge' her ally to 'uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar'. Further, Kangana reminded Sonia Gandhi that she might have grown up in the West and lived in India and hence would be aware of the struggle of women around the globe. Kangana Ranaut pointed out that history would judge Sonia Gandhi for being silent and indifferent on ally Shiv Sena's preposterous actions and hoped that she would intervene in the matter.

Kangana slams Sonia Gandhi over Shiv Sena antics

Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene ðŸ™@INCIndia — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020

Mumbai Police to investigate Kangana's 'drug links'

In the latest development, sources have informed Republic TV that the Mumbai Police is to interrogate 'drug links' against Kangana Ranaut after the Maharashtra government ordered a probe into the matter.

Speaking to the reporters earlier, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “Adhyayan Suman, who was in a relationship with Ranaut earlier, had in an interview in 2016 claimed she consumed drugs and even forced him to take it.". Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut said, "I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you."

It was Kangana Ranaut who first lifted the lid on alleged drug misuse in Bollywood, even as real links have emerged in the ongoing NCB probe following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana's response was characteristically defiant, as she raised the stakes.

Congress says BJP is misusing Kangana

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday lashed out the BJP for 'misusing' actor Kangana Ranaut's popularity. Accusing the party of exploiting the Sushant Singh Rajput case ahead of the Bihar elections, the Congress leader claimed that Kangana had fallen victim to the saffron party's plan. "Kangana Ranaut has become a toll of BJP. The BJP is exploiting her popularity," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at a press conference on Thursday.

The Congress leader also raised questions on why Sushant was being seen as a 'Bihari boy' when he was such a big star of India. "The question should not be whether he was a Bengali or Bihari. The way BJP is using him, it's as if he was only Bihar's star. Why do this? I want to ask the BJP- if they are using Sushant for Bihar Elections, someone might use Rhea in Bengal," he said.

