Kangana Ranaut reveals 'agenda' of joining Twitter amid B'wood speculation, wins praises

A majority of celebrities have joined Twitter over the years, and many of them have been active too. A major name to have avoided the platform till now had been Kangana Ranaut. However, the actor, who has been making headlines for raising numerous issues in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, finally joined the microblogging platform and the news was greeted with cheers from her fans.

Kangana Ranaut reveals agenda of joining Twitter

Kangana has been on fire with her statements against numerous celebrities of the film industry in the last few weeks. The actor once again took a dig at the stars, who had been speculating on her ‘agenda’ to join Twitter. The Queen star wrote that it was true that she had an ‘agenda’ to join the platform, and it was only nationalism.

बॉलीवुड वालों का कहना है, कंगना अपने अजेंडा के चलते ट्विटर पे आयी है। आज मैं यह साफ़ कह देना चाहती हूँ की हाँ मेरा अजेंडा है..

1) राष्ट्रवाद

2)राष्ट्रवाद

3)राष्ट्रवाद — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

The tweet and the manner in which she framed the statement won praises from fans and netizens. After welcoming the star with the #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter hashtag, many welcomed her comment about her 'agenda' in a similar manner. Several of them lent their support to her agenda of nationalism as well.

हम सभी राष्ट्रवादी आपके साथ है — Alok Sahu Mogli. (@AlokMogli) August 22, 2020

हम राष्ट्रवाद का बात करने वाली अपनी रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के साथ है हमें नाज है अपनी कंगना रनौत पर ऐसा हिम्मत सबके पास नहीं होता — हिन्दुस्तानी भाऊ (@HindustaniBhauG) August 21, 2020

Till a few days ago, Kangana had been communicating through the same handle. However, the account was unverified and went by the name ‘Team Kangana Ranaut.’ Numerous tweets during this phase, particularly the support for Sushant went viral, including the attack at stars like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, and unfavourable practices of the film industry like nepotism, and also heated exchanges with Taapsee Pannu, Pooja Bhatt, and many others.

As her account got verified, Kangana also stated that the Sushant Singh Rajput case made her realise the power of social media, prompting her to officially join Twitter.

The Fashion star has been in at her home in Manali since the start of the lockdown. On the professional front, she has multiple films in her kitty like a film on Ram Mandir-Ayodhya, Dhaakad, Tejas, among others.

