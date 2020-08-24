Kangana Ranaut Expresses Gratitude As Fans Hail Her As ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’

Kangana Ranaut recently sent her fans into a frenzy as she officially joined Twitter. Some of her die-hard fans have left no stone unturned to welcome the actor on the social media platform. Recently, fans started hailing her as Jhansi Ki Rani as they started the trend for her on Twitter referring to her role as Rani Laxmibai in the movie, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The actor expressed her gratitude for the same.

Fans call Kangana Ranaut as Jhansi Ki Rani

For the unversed, the actor's fans started this trend after a trend of #Boycott_Kangana was started on Twitter. However, the Judgemental Hai Kya actor had tweeted that this trend was started as a negative smear campaign towards her by the Bollywood mafia. In retaliation, her fans started the trend, #झांसी_की_रानी_कंगना for which she also went on to thank them. Taking to her Twitter, the Queen actor thanked all her fans for trending the same as a top trend. She thanked them further for loving and trusting her. Take a look at her tweet.

Fans call Kangana Ranaut the 'real queen' of Bollywood

One of the fans called the actor the real queen of the film industry. The user also shared a fierce still of the actor from the film, Manikarnika. Take a look at the tweet.

Another user also hailed her with the 'Jhansi Ki Rani' title. He further called her the 'voice of India.' He stated how she too has the freedom of expression. Take a look at her tweet.

Kangana Ranaut is Real Jhansi Ki Rani.



She is the voice of India 🇮🇳



She too has freedom of expression.



RT if you agree #झांसी_की_रानी_कंगना pic.twitter.com/2IUpPSb7hc — Pushpendra Kulshreshtha (@iArmySupporter) August 24, 2020

A fan called the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor as the daughter of the nation. The user also called the actor as a tigress. He shared a picture of Kangana looking lovely in a traditional peach colored saree with an orange border and statement jewelry.

Queen Kangana is not only Bollywood 's but she is the Daughter of entire Nation



कंगना देश की लाडली और शेरनी है

💪💪 @KanganaTeam#भारत_की_बेटी_कंगना#झांसी_की_रानी_कंगना pic.twitter.com/vBVOVKrXKS — Santosh Dubey (@Santoshdubey31) August 24, 2020

A fan also shared a picture of the Gangster actor receiving the Padma Shri award. Kangana can be seen looking resplendent in a cream-colored saree. The fan further praised her by brave, bold, and beautiful. The fan further said that the actor deserves much more in her life. Take a look at the tweet.

Kangana is Brave Bold & Beautiful...she deserves a lot in her life .. I wish her all the best for her bright future..lots of luv...💞💞💞💞@KanganaTeam @shekharkapur #झांसी_की_रानी_कंगना pic.twitter.com/rFjNlN3i3Q — @Justice_For_SSR #Sushant (@itsPRB) August 24, 2020

