Kangana Ranaut Is Surely A 'Queen' In These Incredible Attires

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is known for her impeccable sartorial choices, besides stellar acting chops. She is one of the most sought after actors in the industry, who has managed to carve her niche in the Hindi film industry. Kangana makes heads turn with her classy fashion statements. Here, we have compiled some of her best looks to inspire your wardrobe for all occassions.

Celebrating Christmas with family

The Panga actor has worn this traditional patterned jacket featuring a vibrant border. Kangana has worn this coat earlier as well. You can ace this look by pairing it with a plain dress and boots.

The one with all the Desiness

The Tanu Weds Manu actor has donned an ethnic attire with pink dupatta. Kangana Ranaut has sported statement earrings featuring pearl and tiny bindi to accentuate her look. This attire also has a beautiful butterfly work over it.

The black and white saree look

Kangana Ranaut is slaying in this black and white patterned saree. She has paired it with a classic black blouse. Flaunting her long neck, the Queen actor has accessorized a white stringy choker piece. She has opted for smokey eyes and kept her wavy hair open for a rounded off look.

The one in a monotone ethnic ensemble

The Woh Lamhe actor is acing her look in this blue-hued monotone ensemble. She has donned a loosely fitted kurta featuring white embroidery at neck and arms and paired it with pants. Kangana has worn white high heels. For a complete look, she has opted for minimal makeup and sported a large chunky ring in her finger.

