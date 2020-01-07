Kangana Ranaut Thinks That Women Are Unnecessarily Threatened By Other Women; Here's Why

Kangana Ranaut is a Bollywood actor who is popular for being outspoken about her opinions. She believes in women empowerment and is unapologetic about it. Kangana is credited for having broken the stereotype of acting second to male co-stars.

She has successfully shouldered movies like Queen and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi all by herself. Continuing her legacy of making women-centric movies, Panga is about a middle-class woman who gives her life and dreams another chance.

Read | Bigg Boss 13: Superb Mimicry Faceoff Between Salman Khan & Kangana Ranaut

Recently, the actor shared an interview with a leading entertainment magazine on her social media account. That interview has been creating news ever since. The interview also featured Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who is an Indian filmmaker and director of the upcoming film, Panga.

In the interview, Kangana is seen talking about how women are conditioned to see other women as a threat. Referring to Kangana's upcoming movie, which is about encouraging women to achieve their dreams, she was asked what women need to change to encourage sisterhood. She opened up about it and had a rather strong opinion about it.

Read | Kangana Ranaut's Social Media Shares Promo For Panga's Title Track

Kangana said that, as a woman, she has often felt that playing dress-up was always considered keeping men in mind, which further encouraged competition among women to impress their 'Prince Charming'. That mentality later crept into everything that women did.

The actor felt that women have been conditioned in such a way that they get threatened to see another beautiful or intelligent woman in the same room. She further added that she feels sad seeing two women being competitive instead of appreciating the other woman's beauty or intelligence.

Kangana had a very strong message to give through this interview. She wanted to convey to all women that a woman's success is not going to affect any other woman's success story. Therefore, she added that as women, sisters, and friends, women should encourage and help each other grow and climb the ladder of success.

Panga movie updates.

Panga is an upcoming film based on a woman who gets over societal norms and makes a comeback to a sport she was once a champion of. The movie has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is being produced by Fox Star Studios. Starring Kangana Ranaut as the middle-class woman and Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in supporting roles, the movie will release on January 24, 2020.

Read | Kangana Ranaut To Promote Panga In The Bigg Boss House In This Gorgeous Saree; Pics Inside

Read | Kangana Ranaut Vs Deepika Padukone Vs Alia; Who Slayed The Saree Game Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.