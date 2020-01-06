Bigg Boss 13: Superb Mimicry Faceoff Between Salman Khan & Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut who is starring in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13. In the latest clip shared by the makers of the show, Kangana Ranaut and Salman Khan are seen in a mimicry faceoff. Here is a glimpse of the newest promo of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar featuring Kangana Ranaut:

Mimicry faceoff ft. Kangana Ranaut and Salman Khan

Kangana Ranaut graced the Bigg Boss House during Weekend Ka Vaar to promote Panga. During her time on the sets of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut indulged in a fun activity. Kangana Ranaut and Salman Khan take on the acting Panga during the exercise.

In the activity, Kangana Ranaut and Salman Khan were asked to mimic their film characters. However, the catch of the activity was that they had to do it as if they are members of a family who always speaks loudly.

During the activity, Salman Khan begins with his dialogue from Bodyguard ‘Mujh par ek ehsaan karna, ke mujh par koi ehsaan karna’. Salman Khan’s delivery sounds so convincing and scary that out of reflex, Kangana Ranaut steps back a bit.

Kangana Ranaut then replies to Salman Khan with her Queen dialogue ‘Meri sense of humour bohot accha hai, aapko dheere dheere pata chalega.’

On hearing Kangana Ranaut deliver her line in an angry tone, Salman Khan bursts into laughter. The clipping ends with Salman Khan’s dialogue from Wanted ‘Ek baar jo maine commitment kardi, toh main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta.’ After Salman Khan delivers his last dialogue the entire set of Bigg Boss 13 bursts into laughter, and the promo ends.

More about Panga

Panga is an upcoming romantic drama starring Kangana Ranaut in the leading role. The cast of Panga features Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta some of the pivotal roles as well. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari helms the Kangana Ranaut-starrer. Panga has been scheduled to have a box-office release on January 24, 2020.

