Kangana Ranaut's Social Media Shares Promo For Panga's Title Track

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited sports drama, Panga, is set to release this month on January 24, 2020. In light of the movie's upcoming release, the makers of Panga are soon going to release the title track for the film on January 7, 2020.

Kangana Ranaut's official Instagram account has now released a short and hilarious promo for the track, where she can be seen struggling as she tries to drink three raw eggs.

Promo for Kangana Ranaut's Panga title track released

The promo is short yet hilarious and showcases something that every sportsperson and bodybuilder can relate to. In the promo, Kangana is seen cringing as she tries to drink three raw eggs. She finally buckles up and pinches her nose right before gobbling up the eggs as quickly as she can.

Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is being produced by Fox Star Studios. Kangana Ranaut plays the role of an ex-kabaddi player in the film, who is returning to the game after a long hiatus.

The movie will focus on her struggles as she tries to balance her love for Kabaddi with her obligations to her husband and son. Panga will also deal with the difficulties and politics in the professional sports world and will show how Kangana's character deals with these aspects of the sport.

Alongside Kangana Ranaut, the movie will also star Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta in prominent supporting roles. Jassi Gill will play the role of Kangana's husband in the movie, while child actor Yogya Bhasin will be playing her son.

The first trailer for the film released on December 23, 2019.

