Kangana Ranaut Jokes About How Sister Rangoli 'seized' Her Clothes

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently tweeted a fun statement about her sister Rangoli Chandel borrowing her saree. In her Tweet, the actor also talked about what sustainable fashion meant and how Rangoli has 'seized her clothes'. Take a look at her tweet and more updates regarding the actor.

Kangana jokes about sister Rangoli borrowing her saree

Pic Credit: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

In her tweet, Kangana mentioned how her sister Rangoli Chandel had borrowed her favourite saree. She then made a fun comparison between 'Sustainable Fashion' and 'Seizing' clothes. She started her tweet by mentioning that when someone repeats their own clothes or wears it again, the action can be termed as 'Sustainable Fashion'. She then added - 'but' when her sister borrowed her 'favourite clothes' and promised to return it but never did, the action can be called 'seizing'. Many fans liked and retweeted Kangana's tweet.

Many fans reacted to the tweet as well. Fans had a mixed reaction to the tweet. Some fans tweeted congratulations to the actor as she celebrated her brother's pre-wedding rituals. Other fans added that she truly looks beautiful in her clothes. Take a look at the positive reaction on her tweet:

You looked great in that saree

Divine beauty ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’•

Also Rangoli is looking beautiful pic.twitter.com/wLRFu1OZkN — Kaustav (@Kaustav72317452) October 18, 2020

this look was so underrated ðŸ¤©ðŸ’™https://t.co/246elgTrQB — â™¡ ð“³ ð“ª ð”‚ â™¡ (@jd3592) October 18, 2020

Congratulations to ur handsome brother in advance.Nice to see ur happy face again.Keep smiling and may Maa Kali always bless u and ur adorable family.ðŸ™ðŸ‘‘â¤ï¸ðŸ”¥ðŸ¤žðŸ’– pic.twitter.com/HvI4SiaYFu — Manish Shukla (@ManishS47038529) October 18, 2020

Kangana Ranaut is very active on her social media. She is notoriously known for using many social media platforms as a mouth-pice for her thoughts. Coming on to her Instagram, she recently shared pictures of herself from her brother's pre-wedding function. The actor could be spotted in a beautiful olive colour saree and also sported heavy jewellery. She completed her look with simple make-up. Many fans liked and had mixed reactions over her picture on Instagram. Take a look at her post:

In another post, the actor could be seen applying haldi (turmeric) on her brother's face in the video. Even her sister Rangoli Chandel could be seen in the video. Everyone looked happy in the video and Kangana seemed very hyperactive as well. Many fans liked and congratulated Kangana and her brother in the comments. Take a look at her video:

Promo Pic Credit: Kangana Ranaut's Insatrgam

