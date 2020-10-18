Kangana Ranaut Kickstarts Brother Aksht's Pre-wedding Celebrations, Shares Candid Memories

Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht's wedding celebrations have kickstarted at their hometown in Manali on Sunday and the actor has shared candid photographs of the Badhai ceremony. The Manikarnika actor took to Twitter and wrote details of the ceremony which is essentially a flagging off of wedding invites starting from the maternal grandparents' house. In the photo and video shared by Kangana, she can be seen applying turmeric paste on her brother's face while women of the house sang folk wedding songs in the background.

Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jcRlkEdy2S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 18, 2020

आज मेरे भाई अक्षत की बधाई की कुछ तसवीरें, बधाई हिमाचल की एक परम्परा है शादी का पहला निमंत्रण मामा के घर में दिया जाता है, अक्षत की शादी नवंबर में है आज से सबको निमंत्रण दिए जाएँगे इसलिए इसे बधाई कहते हैं ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QdqyqMwUqU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 18, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession. Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her social media to share a series of pictures of friends and family from the ceremony.

Kangana on the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana recently wrapped a schedule of Thalaivi in Hyderabad. She plays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha in the film. She also has films like Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.

