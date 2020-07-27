Kangana Ranaut Slams A Publication That Mocked Sushant Singh Rajput’s Literary Tweets

Kangana Ranaut's team recently took to the social media to lash out at a now-defunct publication that had mocked the late Sushant Singh Rajput's literary and philosophical tweets. It was not a hidden fact that the late actor had an engineering background and often took to social media to share his love for quantum physics, space, and sky. He was also an avid reader which reflected on his tweets too. This particular publication in question had tried to 'decode' and 'mock' the Chhichhore actor's tweets for which the latter had also given a befitting reply to them. Kangana's team went on to share the screenshot of the article wherein his tweets were made fun of and also shared a hard-hitting message with the same.

Kangana Ranaut's team shares a tweet lashing out at a publication

Sharing the news article, the Queen actor's team wrote that there is an attitude that if a person is beyond one's comprehension and if that person's brain is superior to the rest of us or if their existence makes one feel inferior to that person must cease to exist. They further added that such a supremely talented individual is made felt that they should die or disappear. The actor's team wrote that this kind of attitude should be changed, taking an indirect jibe at the mockery of the late actor's tweets by the publication. Take a look at the tweet shared by Kangana's team.

The attitude that if you are beyond our comprehension or if your brain is way superior than ours or your mere existence makes us feel inferior because you are so much more than us, then you must cease to exist, you must die or you must disappear.

This attitude needs to change 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xkUvVfpGi9 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 27, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's reply to the publication

Talking about the article, the Dil Bechara actor’s tweets were labeled as ‘alien’ and the writer also went on to mock the ‘sanity’ of the actor. The publication also mentioned many of tweets one-by-one under the title ‘Decoding Sushant’s Tweets’. A sample of the ‘decoded' tweet by the publication also read, “Is an alien inhabiting his brain?”. These words were written under Sushant’s original tweet that had read, “I would like to be the air that inhabits you for a moment only. I would like to be that unnoticed and unnecessary.” Sushant had a befitting reply to the mockery done by the publication. He had written, “Your attempt to mock me is appreciated but in doing so you're also claiming that Sartre, Escher & Joel were bullshitting all their lives. (credits were given). Ouch!!."

