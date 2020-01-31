Kangana Ranaut Lauds Kareena Kapoor And Neena Gupta For THIS Reason

After the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Panga. In the film, Kangana will be seen in the role of a mother of an 8-year-old. For her role, she also put on 10 Kgs.

During one of her press conferences, actor Kangana Ranaut talked about how society body shames women and put down women who have kids. She also expressed that society should change its attitude towards mothers who work. Here is what she talked about.

Kangana Ranaut appreciates Kareena Kapoor and Neena Gupta for their motherhood

Kangana Ranaut expressed that motherhood should not be mocked. She added that society should stop shaming the women on their appearance and the way they dress. She also expressed some slangs in Hindi.

Kangana also expressed that being a mother is the most desired job in the world and also said that it is one of the toughest jobs too. She added that have directors like Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neena Gupta went out of the way and carved their own paths of success.

Kangana added that they have managed to work and be a mother, which is a tough job. She also added that both of them had taken decisions of being a mother consciously and also having a successful work life. Kangana’s film Panga was released on January 24, 2020, and it has been getting good reviews from the audience.

Image courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

