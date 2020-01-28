Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor And Other Bollywood Divas As Fearless Women In Uniform

The year 2020 will see Bollywood ladies in some iconic films and biopics. From family drama films to romantic flicks and biopics, these Bollywood divas will be seen essaying diverse characters.

Movie buffs seem excited to see Kangana Ranaut and Janhvi Kapoor playing some iconic characters and attempting to throw light on enthralling stories of strong young women. Have a look at some Bollywood divas who played or will be seen playing these brave women in uniform roles.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Leone and other Bollywood actors who tried Frida Kahlo look

Kangana Ranaut in Tejas

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen playing an Air Force Pilot in Tejas. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Confirming the news to a media publication, the actor stated that she has always wanted to play a soldier and has been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood.

Kangana will be seen in an action packed, big budget war film, we have seen her play a war hero Laxmi Bai in a period film now she will kill for the nation that too with fighter planes #Tejas https://t.co/yyRwJxn155 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 24, 2020

Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor will essay the character of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force Pilot who played a pivotal part in evacuating all the injured soldiers of the 1999 Kargil War. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic on the braveheart directed by Sharan Sharma.Fans seem excited to see Janhvi Kapoor stepping into the shoes of Gunjan Saxena. The film is all slated to release on March 13, 2020.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt sends Kangana flowers for Padma Shri win, Rangoli says, 'I am enjoying it'

Janhvi Kapoor... First look poster of #GunjanSaxena: #TheKargilGirl... Directed by Sharan Sharma... Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions... 13 March 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/zmyHCkpPfE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2019

Sonam Kapoor in Neerja

Sonam Kapoor's Neerja is considered one of her best movies to date. Neerja is the story of the courageous Neerja Bhanot, who sacrificed her life while protecting the lives of 359 passengers on the Pan Am flight 73 in 1986. The flight was hijacked by a terrorist organisation. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut slays in blush pink ethnic and western outfits; which one looks better?

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut to Adnan Sami: Bollywood's Padma awardees express gratitude

Diana Penty in Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran

Even though Diana Penty has not done many films, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran was one of her memorable movies. She donned the army uniform for the film. Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran is based on how India conducted nuclear tests at Pokhran in 1998. Diana was lauded for taking up the strong female character.

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani franchise

Mardaani is an action flick around a female cop. Rani Mukerji's recently released Mardaani 2 is one of the best women empowerment films in Bollywood. In Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji was seen retaining the character of Shivani Shivaji Roy. In this one, she locks horns with the devil incarnate -- a remorseless serial killer who rapes and murders young women.

Promo Image Credits - Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.