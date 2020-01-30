Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Pic From 'Thalaivi' Sets, Wishes Stylist On 50 Yrs In B'wood

Padma Shri awardee Kangana Ranaut has kickstarted the new year in the most spectacular of ways with a Box-Office success like Panga after being conferred with India's fourth most prestigious honour. The actor is now preparing for her role in the upcoming film Thalaivi in which she will be essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha.

Earlier on Thursday, the Queen of Bollywood posted a stunning photo of herself from the sets of the movie where she can be seen in a traditional Indian look.

Another highlight of her recent social media post is the celebration of her hairstylist Maria Sharma's 50 years in the Hindi film industry. Kangana's team, which manages the actor's official social media account, shared photos of Maria helping Kangana prep her hair for Thalaivi.

The post is captioned with a heartfelt note that says, "Wishing Maria Sharma a glorious five decades in the Indian film industry. This legendary hairstylist who worked with screen icons like Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Helen, and Manisha Koirala completed 50 years on the sets of Thalaivi. #KanganaRanaut started her career with Maria Ji with films like 'Woh Lamhe' and 'Once Upon A Time in Mumbai'. Here she's seen putting final touches on Kangana's stunning Indian look for #Thalaivi. Stay tuned for more."

Take a look:

Read | Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' takes over international markets; see Box Office collection

Read | Kangana Ranaut to Adnan Sami: Bollywood's Padma awardees express gratitude

Kangana Ranaut, who has previously worked with the legendary hairstylist in her film Fashion, reportedly brought a cake on the sets of Thalaivi to mark Maria's astounding contribution to the industry. Maria has reportedly worked with notable actors such as Hema Malani, Manisha Koirala, Sharmila Tagore and in films such as Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, Fashion, Company, Phool Aur Kante to name a few.

Read | Kangana Ranaut celebrates Padma Shri win with 'Thalaivi team in Chennai, See pics

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut who was last seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga will be seen in A.L Vijay's biographical drama Thalaivi. The film will release on June 26, 2020. The actor will also feature in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad which is scheduled to release in theatres towards the end of 2020. the actor has also signed up Ronnie Screwvala's film Tejas in which she will essay the role of an Air Force pilot.

Read | After Queen, Manikarnika & Panga, Kangana Ranaut to now play Air Force pilot in 'Tejas'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.