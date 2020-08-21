Kangana Ranaut Makes Her First-ever Entry On Social Media With Twitter Announcement

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday morning, for the first time, made her entry on social media by making her presence felt on Twitter. After her long absence on social media in15 years of her Bollywood career, she said, she made the decision after witnessing the power of social media with the mass movement on seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

"It has been nearly 15 years I have been working in films, and there have been many occasions when I have had the pressure to join social media. I have let go of crores of deals just because there was a clause to have a social media presence," she said. "Some said I am a witch, they took advantage of my absence on social media but I still never joined social media, because I never felt the need. I felt if I have to say something, why should I say it in a rudimentary way. I will speak through my films. I spoke on women empowerment, I spoke about nationalism. I will speak in an artistic manner," she added.

"This year, I have witnessed the power of social media for the first time. I saw how the world united, how we all fought for Sushant, it has given me hopes that we can together raise our voice to bring reforms for the new India," said appended making the announcement on Twitter.

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

Here views on Sushant and Bollywood:

The firebrand actress is known for being outspoken and vocal on issues that have gripped the country. She has made several revelations about the dark side of Bollywood in her explosive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, in the backdrop of the case concerning Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 'Queen' actor who appeared on Republic TV on July 18 revealed many big names in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

When asked about her fearless attitude in her second Republic interview on Wednesday, August 19, she said, "I don't know. I have not thought through this. I have not weighed the pros and cons, and also I never see things like that... because otherwise, I won't be able to step out of my house. I don't think so much. I talk about what I think."

Pointing fingers at the Bollywood cabal, Kangana said, "These people have tortured me so much, I can't begin to think how they must have treated Sushant. If they even feel 1% of it right now... what insulting a person is, blaming, public humiliation, cornering is, what slander is... If they realize, they will stop everything. I just want to awaken them to our pain, that is my only purpose, and nothing else.

