Rhea Chakraborty Was Asked To Stay Away From Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Reports

It has been less than a week since Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise took the nation by storm. The 34-year-old actor was known for his critically acclaimed acting skills and his underrated films. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and his funeral took place in Vile Parle. While many film stars and his former co-actors were present to pay their last respects, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was not in attendance.

Rhea Chakraborty did not attend Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral?

Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated regarding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 18, 2020, for over nine hours. Reports suggest that during the interview she confirmed their relationship and also revealed marriage plans in late 2020. Rhea was reportedly aware of Sushant Singh’s mental conditions and also informed his sister regarding the same. She reportedly asked Sushant’s sister to stay with him. Rhea also agreed during the interrogation to having a fight with the late actor.

According to several news portals, Sushant Singh’s family were present during the last rituals in Vile Parle. Rhea’s family also attended Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral following the COVID-19 restrictions. Rhea Chakraborty could not attend the funeral due to the restrictions inside the funeral hall. Several celebrities visited the hall but had to pay the respects from a distance due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Rhea Chakroborty was not only romantically linked to the late actor but the two were reported to also star in Rumi Jafry’s next. Rhea and Sushant would have shared the screen space for the first time in a film. Rhea Chakraborty was seen entering the Bandra Police Station and leaving it the same day after almost nine hours. The police are still probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death comes as a shock to the industry as well as fans. He originally started out as a prominent television actor. One of his prominent work included Pavitra Rishta which won him many television awards. However, it was his debut film Kai Poch Che, which catapulted his Bollywood success. He later landed critical acclaim with films like the biopic MS Dhoni. His latest release Chhichore had him ironically essaying the role of a father, who helps his son come out of the depressive state of mind and helps him out of the thoughts of committing suicide.

