Kangana Ranaut Explains Why Lord Ram Is The "most Important Icon Of Our Civilization"

Kangana Ranaut, is currently in Manali and is practising social distancing. Kangana Ranaut's team recently shared a video on Instagram where she shared some interesting insights on 'Why Ram Ji is the most important icon of our civilization". Here is what Kangana Ranaut had to say.

Kangan Ranaut expresses why Ram Ji is the most important icon of our civilization

Kangana Ranaut's team recently shared a 7-minute long video where the 'Panga' actor revealed the importance of Ram as an icon of modern civilization. She captioned the post by writing "Ram Navami Greetings to all. Jai Shri Ram! #KanganaRanaut shares some interesting insights on 'Why Ram Ji is the most important icon of our civilization?'. Don't miss it! 🙏#RamNavami #Navratri2020".

In the video, she spoke about the importance of Ram Navami and why it is celebrated. But the main highlight of the video was her expressing that why Ram was an icon. She expressed that "Doston aaj Ram lala ka janamdin hai, yeh jo chatra ka Navratri ka jo akhri din hota hai use Ram Navami kehte hai, Ram is the most important icon of our civilization of this land. The most important human ever walked on this earth? aisa kyu? He is not profound like Krishna nor he is omnipresent like Shiv. Ram is a righteous man who through his course of life and experiments have made us aware of what sacrifice is”.

