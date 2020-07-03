Kangana Ranaut Mourns Saroj Khan's Death, Calls Her 'rare Artist And An Exceptional Guru'

Bollywood’s dance maestro and ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. The shattering and tragic news has created a void in the industry. Several stars are taking to their social media to offer condolences to Saroj Khan. Kangana Ranaut mourned the loss of the choreographer with a throwback picture from the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut remembers Saroj Khan's work

In the picture, the actress can be seen in conversation with Saroj Khan from the sets of the film. While paying her tribute to the great choreographer, the official Twitter handle of Team Kangana Ranaut called Saroj Khan a “rare artist & an exceptional Guru.” The handle further named some of the songs of Kangana’s films that were choreographed by Saroj Khan which included Jugni from Tanu Weds Manu, Ghani Bawari from Tanu Weds Manu Returns and a recent lullaby Taktaki from Manikarnika. At last, the caption mentioned that Kangana will always be indebted to her contribution made in some of her films.

A rare artist & an exceptional Guru, #SarojKhan ji has played crucial roles in many superstars journeys, giving memorable choreographies in Jugni from TWM, Ghani Bawari from TWMR & very recent lullaby Taktaki from Manikarnika, Kangana will always be indebted to her contribution🙏 pic.twitter.com/kI8iXCpp5A — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan was a celebrated choreographer and one of the finest Bollywood had ever produced. The dancer had worked for several films with her most famous choreographies being for songs like Ek Do Teen and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. Saroj Khan was especially known for her amazing rapport with actor Madhuri Dixit. Over the years, Saroj Khan won several awards including the prestigious National Award three times.

Apart from Kangana, scores of other prominent stars from the industry also paid tributes to Saroj Khan. Actors Akshay Kumar, Saiee Manjrekar, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Kritika Kamra among others mourned Saroj Khan's death. Stars from the television industry like Sayantani Ghosh, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, among others also offered condolences.

Saroj Khan was not keeping well for some time. On June 24, she was hospitalized after she complained of breathing issues. A source close to her family revealed to a news agency that Khan was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and a mandatory COVID-19 test was also done, which turned out to be negative. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

