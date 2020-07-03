'I Will Miss You': Madhuri Dixit Nene Remembers Her 'guru' Saroj Khan, Pens Heartfelt Note

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. Madhuri Dixit Nene, who has worked with Saroj Khan for multiple projects throughout her career, took to Twitter and expressed that she is 'devasted' by the loss of her friend and 'guru', Saroj Khan.

Madhuri Dixit wrote, "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji.

Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit's iconic collaborations

Saroj Khan has choreographed Madhuri Dixit Nene's song, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from the film Beta which yet remains fresh in the hearts of the fans. Saroj Khan also choreographed the song, Dola Re Dola from the super hit film, Devdas. The striking number features Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Saroj Khan also choreographed the songs, Tamma Tamma Loge from Thanedaar, Tabaah Ho Gaye, Chane Ke Khet Mein, Ek Do Teen, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, among others. The song Tabaah Ho Gaye, a solo dance number by Madhuri Dixit from Kalank remains Saroj Khan's last choreographed song.

Saroj Khan's death

Saroj Khan was not keeping well for some time. On June 24, she was hospitalised after she complained of breathing issues. A source close to her family revealed to a news agency that Khan was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and a mandatory COVID-19 test was also done, which turned out to be negative. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

Bollywood mourns Saroj Khan's death

Actors and people from all walks of life are paying tributes to Saroj Khan on social media. Actors Akshay Kumar, Saiee Manjrekar, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Kritika Kamra among others mourned Saroj Khan's death. Stars from the television industry like Sayantani Ghosh, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, among others also offered condolences.

