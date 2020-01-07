Kangana Ranaut’s Upcoming Movie Panga’s Title Song Released; Watch Here

Kangana Ranaut has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Panga. The trailer of the movie was released two weeks ago and the trailer was loved by the fans. A few hours ago, the title track of the film was also released by Saregama Music on their YouTube page. Kangana also announced the song was released on her Instagram. Take a look at the song here:

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie Panga’s title song released:

In this post, we can see Kangana say “Apne sapno ke liye zor se bolo Le #Panga #PangaTitleTrack Out Now". In the song, we can see Kangana Ranaut drinking milk so that she can attain the strong physique needed to be a kabaddi player. She is also seen practising kabaddi on her terrace roof and jogging in the early hours of the morning so that she can manage her time.

The title track of Kangana Ranaut’s Panga was sung by Siddharth Mahadevan, Harshdeep Kaur, and Divya Kumar. The song was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and is written by Javed Akhtar.

In the film, Kangana will be seen in the role of a mother who has the ambition of playing kabaddi and how she fulfils her dream of becoming a kabaddi player. In the video of the song, she is also seen struggling to get better at what she is doing.

In the movie, we will see Kangana as Jaya Nigam who was the captain of the Indian Kabaddi Team. But she stops playing as she gets married and works in the Indian Railways. The movie will show the story of how she rediscovers the professional player within herself. The movie is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is set to release on January 24, 2020.

