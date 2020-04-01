Kangana Ranaut is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Panga. The actor's next step is portraying the role of an Air Force Pilot in the Ronnie Screwvala-directorial Tejas. The actor never fails to entertain the audience with her acting skills and creates quite some buzz upon her movies' releases. From Gangster to Tanu Weds Manu, here are Kangana Ranaut's movies with the best romantic scenes to watch:

Kangana Ranaut's best romantic scenes from her films

Simran (Kangana Ranaut) reunites with her partner - Gangster

This romantic scene features Simran embracing Daya (Ahuja) amidst the greenery, while he is caressing their child. The movie ends with a very beautiful and romantic moment. Simran is not able to handle the grief of losing a loved one and falls from the roof of the hospital when Daya is hanged.

This happens after she betrays Daya and starts seeing Akash when he makes fun of their relationship publically. In reality, he took up his responsibilities as an undercover detective. But Simran apologises to Daya when in prison. Therefore, with this scene, he ends her life happily to reunite with Daya. The climax of Kangana hugging her partner is something fans love a lot.

When Tanu (Kangana Ranaut) asks Manu (R Madhavan) to stay till her marriage - Tanu Weds Manu

In this scene, Tanu manages to reach the railway station with the aim to find Manu. She manages to find him and requests him to stay as her partner (Jimmy Shergil) is arriving and she wants him to be present at the wedding. She sweetly says to him that he made her run a lot - "Aapne Bahot Bhagaya, Sharmaji''. This showed the amount of love Tanu had for Manu. It is considered one of the best romantic scenes of the actor.

When Rehana Shergill (Kangana Ranaut) visits Sultan Mirza (Ajay Devgn) on his birthday - Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

Rehana Shergil visits Sultan Mirza's house to wish him on his birthday. They have a conversation and Kangana brings him gifts and asks him to guess before opening the presents. She gets him a white shirt, a tie and a watch and Sultan seems to be impressed with her presents.

