Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Fashion' Was Backed With Some Amazing Soundtracks, Take A Look

Before becoming the quintessential "Queen" of Bollywood, one movie which turned tables for Kangana Ranaut's acting career was Madhur Bhandarkar's much-celebrated Fashion. It released in the year 2008 with a magnanimous ensemble cast. Priyanka Chopra played the lead role and Kangana essayed the supporting role of Shonali Gujral in this Madhur Bhandarkar's film.

The film gave an insight into the dark side of the fashion industry and showcased the struggles of decked up glamourous models that we see on the ramp. Kangana's stupendous performance in the film was highly lauded by both critics and audiences. So much so that Kangana Ranaut received her first National Awards in the Best Supporting Actress category for Fashion. This Kangana Ranaut starrer was packed with some amazing soundtracks. So let's take a look at the Fashion jukebox music here.

Kangana Ranaut Starrer Fashion Melodious Jukebox

Fashion Ka Jalwa

Fashion Ka Jalwa by Sukhwinder Singh is a peppy track, which blends with the theme of fashion perfectly into the film. Penned by Sandeep Nath, Fashion Ka Jalwa is Kangana Ranaut's introductory track in the blockbuster movie. One can see Kangana walking the ramp in this energetic track composed by musical duo Salim- Sulaiman.

Kuch Khaas

A melodious romantic track by Mohit Chauhan and Neha Bhasin showcases Arjan Bajwa and Priyanka Chopra's sizzling onscreen chemistry. The music of this Priyanka Chopra's track is truly soothing and relaxing. Lyrics are written by Irfan Siddiqui and were highly endearing. With Khus Khaas, one could relate to the blooming romance between the characters and the song reminded a chartbuster for months.

Mar Jawaan

Mar Jawaan is the most soulful track in the entire Fashion album and was sung beautifully by Shruti Pathak and Salim Merchant. The lyrics of Mar Jawaan were penned by Irfan Siddiqui. The song showcases Kangana Ranaut walking the ramp for a big designer as a showstopper, while it's the first big show for Priyanka Chopra as a new model in the fashion world. Both Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra looked dreamy in the video of this track.

Aashiyana

Salim Merchant gave his voice for Aashiyana, a song that showcases Priyanka's character journey in the film as a supermodel. It is a foot-tapping song with catchy lyrics and the actor's voguish ensembles in the track are not to be missed.

The film was recently in news for its sequel in the making. As per reports, Arjan Bajwa who played the male lead in the film talked about how he and Priyanka have been persuading Madhur, the director of the movie to come up with a sequel. However, Bhandarkar is taking his time to write the script for Fashion 2, as it needs to be powerful enough to suppress the box- office success of the 2008 original.

