Kangana Ranaut's Office At Pali Hill Is A Dreamy Workplace For Her; BTS Videos Surface

Kangana Ranaut journey has been an inspirational one. The actor has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Recently, a behind-the-scenes video of her office at Pali Hill has been doing the rounds on the internet.

The BTS video was shot by a design magazine and features Shabnam Gupta who is a celebrity designer and actor Kangana Ranaut. The great thing about the office is that it is completely plastic-free. According to a leading media portal, the dream studio cost Rs 48 crore along with the reconstruction and rebuilding of the place from scratch.

Kangana Ranaut's office at Pali Hill has a European style

The office has a touch of European style, eclectic furniture that was customised and handmade. The dreamy aesthetics in Kangana’s workplace are serene. The entire office space if made environment friendly and plastic-free.

In the behind-the-scenes video that has been doing the rounds, Kangana can be seen sharing her feelings about her office space. She talks about how her mood was to create a zen-like space for herself. She said in the video that she wanted something that was hand-stitched and hand sewed.

Talking further about her office space, she praised her designer. She said that she gets her and is able to interpret her thought process. Moreover, Kangana complimented her ability to put up an intricately designed workspace.

The office is stationed at Pali Hill; check out the videos below.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Panga. In the movie, she played the role of a housewife who tries to resume her career in Kabaddi. The movie was well-received at the by fans and critics. However, the movie did not do very well at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut would be seen next in Thalaivi. Thalaivi is an upcoming 2020 Indian biographical film. The movie is directed by A. L. Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh.

The movie is a biographical drama based on the life of Jayalalithaa. She was the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The movie is set to release in 2020. The cast of the film includes Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. It shall also star Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Shamna Kasim, and Madhoo in pivotal roles.

Image Credits: Kangana Ranaut Twitter

