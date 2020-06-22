Kangana Ranaut's Net Worth Proves 'Panga' With Stereotypes Makes Her Bollywood's 'Queen'

Kangana Ranaut's excellent acting and raw personality have made her one of the most favourite actors of the Bollywood film industry. From Gangster to Panga, the actor has played an array of characters, all different from the next, and has left a great impact on the audience. Her success can be seen through the net worth that she has earned on her various projects.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's weekend diaries: Know how the 'Queen' ended her week

Kangana Ranaut’s net worth

Kangana Ranaut’s primary income source is through her acting projects and brand endorsements. Her net worth as of 2020, shared by a site that calculates such numbers, is $ 13 Million. Converted in rupees, her net worth comes up to Rs 98 Crores. Kangana also has a clothing line for the brand Vero Moda.

Kangana Ranaut is not only an actor but also a film producer. She reportedly earns $1 Million in a year, which is 7.6 Crores. Ranaut charges 11 Crores for a movie. The actor has set up the charge for brand endorsements to Rs 1 to 1.5 Crores. The source reportedly claims that the projection of her net worth shows that it has risen about 37% in the last few years.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's team slams top magazine, stylist; says they're 'making money' on her name

Kangana Ranaut’s assets and possessions

Kangana Ranaut has invested in a lot of real estate properties over the years. She lives in a large apartment in suburban Mumbai. The source also reports that she is among those celebrities in Bollywood who pays the highest income tax to the government.

She owns a big patch of land in Manali. She has built a beautiful mansion on it. The value of this property is reported to be Rs 20 Crores. She has built a beautiful organic farm, has added some horse stables and a Victorian cottage.

Kangana’s collection of cars is also worth mentioning. She owns some of the best luxury cars in the world and enjoys her time driving around. She has a BMW 7 series and a Mercedes – Benz GLE SUV among others. The cars under the BMW 7 series starts with the cost of Rds 1.35 Crore in India. The Mercedes – Benz GLE SUV starts at Rs 73 Lakhs in India.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone or Kangana Ranaut : Who wore the Sabyasachi Creation better?

Kangana Ranaut’s movies and career

Kangana Ranaut began her Bollywood journey in the year 2006 with the thriller Gangster. She was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Her other famous movies include Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, Life in a Metro, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai.

She is known and loved by her fans for a raw personality and sharp tongue. She is all set to star in her next movie by A. L. Vijay Thalaivi, where she plays the role of Jayalalithaa. Here is the first look of the movie and of Kangana as Jayalalithaa:

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | From paying tribute to speaking her mind, here is what Kangana Ranaut was upto this week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.