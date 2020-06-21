Kangana Ranaut's team slams top magazine, stylist; says they're 'making money' on her name

There is outrage brewing against stars of film families among a section of netizens in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Not just Sushant’s fans, even others have been unfollowing some of the major names of the country, amid speculation that he was allegedly ‘depressed’ over being ‘boycotted’ by some of the leading banners and celebrities. One of the few celebrities to join this outrage has been Kangana Ranaut, who has been sharing how many of these names similarly ‘ganged up’ on her.

The actor once again highlighted how she was allegedly ‘banned’, this time accusing a leading fashion magazine and designer. The Manikarnika star’s team claimed that the fashion magazine Vogue has not collaborated with her for five years because fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is also the Editor and Fashion Director of the magazine, is close to Karan Johar. The statement was in response to a story on inside visuals of Kangana’s home that was done by the magazine on Sunday.

.@VOGUEIndia has banned Kangana, (her last cover with them was 5 years ago), because @Anaita_Adajania (their style editor & now Fashion Director) is very close to Karan Johar, but is it fair for them to keep using her old videos to keep making money? https://t.co/Y1sTZY4z83 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana has in the news for her comments related to Sushant’s death. She lashed out at journalists for writing malicious ‘blind items’ on the actor. The National Award-winner also said that Javed Akhtar had claimed that she’d have to ‘commit suicide’ if she did not apologise to Hrithik Roshan, during their controversy.

