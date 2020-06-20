From Paying Tribute To Speaking Her Mind, Here Is What Kangana Ranaut Was Upto This Week

Kangana Ranaut is constantly in the news in recent days. After the tragic event of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media and released a video in which she slammed nepotism in Bollywood. She then went on to pay tribute to martyred soldiers in India-China faceoff at Galwan valley. Here is what Kangana Ranaut has been up to this week from June 14 to June 20, 2020.

Kangana Ranaut slams nepotism in Bollywood over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Kangana Ranaut uploaded a two-minute long video on her social media in which she talked about nepotism in Bollywood. In her video, she questioned about Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies being ignored in award shows. He also praised his movie Chhichhore.

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to martyred jawans

We salute our bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in defense of our nation. Their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at #Ladakh shall never ever be forgotten. We stand firmly with our armed forces.

Jai Hind! #ChinaIndiaFaceoff #Saluteindianarmy pic.twitter.com/skZPaJT4c3 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and shared the list of martyred jawans who lost their lives in violent clashes at India China border. It was reported that 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives while 43 casualties were reported on the Chinese side. In her tweet, she saluted the brave hearts and said that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Kangana Ranaut remembers Rani Laxmibai on her death anniversary

We grew up learning lessons of #Manikarnika's bravery, and hers is a story which must be passed on to generations as a role model. Remembering the great #RaniLaxmiBai and her great sacrifice for our motherland. #लक्ष्मीबाई_बलिदान_दिवस pic.twitter.com/cLFHzdBG2A — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 18, 2020

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter and shared a post about Rani Laxmibai on her death anniversary. She remembered the brave queen of Jhansi and said that people have grown up learning to stories Manikarnika’s bravery. She also added that her courageous story must be passed on to future generations as a role model.

Kangana Ranaut slams blind items on Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut stirred up a storm on social media when she uploaded another video to talk about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In the latest video by the actor, she called out the blind items that were written on Sushant Singh Rajput in the past and also referred to his death as a murder. She further questioned that why such blind pieces which are intended to defame a certain celebrity are never written on ‘nepo kids’?

Kangana Ranaut gains millions of followers

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise, Kangana Ranaut was one of the celebrities who talked about the nepotism in Bollywood. Her recent videos about the late actor and nepotism in Bollywood have gained her millions of followers on social media. The Bollywood actor has gained more than 1.7 million followers after uploading her first video about Sushant Singh Rajput.

