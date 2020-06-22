Kangana Ranaut's Weekend Diaries: Know How The 'Queen' Ended Her Week

Kangana Ranaut made her feature film debut with the 2006 thriller Gangster. The actor recently completed 14 successful years in Bollywood. On the social media front, even though Kangana Ranaut is not Instagram, her team keeps the fans updated with her projects and whereabouts. Take a look at what Kangana Ranaut was up to this weekend.

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut took her Instagram and talked about her views on the film industry targeted Sushant Singh Rajput. In this Instagram video, the Life In A Metro actor put light on the blind items that have been written about Sushant Singh Rajput over the years. Kangana Ranaut also pointed out how these stories might have been a major cause for Sushant taking such a major step and supposedly committing suicide. The actor had earlier also spoken about Rajput’s death in an Instagram video.

She captioned her video saying, "Emotional, psychological, and mental lynching on an individual happens openly and we all are all guilty of watching it silently. Is blaming the system enough? Will there ever be change? Are we going to see a monumental shift in the narrative on how outsiders are treated?"

Kangana Ranaut's team reposted an Instagram post shared by the Queen actor's sister Rangoli Chandel. Here, Rangoli shared a throwback video. In this video, Kangana can be spotted giving music lessons to her nephew Prithvi. The actor tries to get him to pose for the camera but the kid looks grumpy and uninterested for a picture. Rangoli Chandel captioned the video as, "Throwback to a grumpy day when Prithvi wanted music lessons from maasi but in no mood to click pics 🥰🥰#memories #family". Check out the post here.

What's Next For Kangana Ranaut?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Panga. The sports drama film was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta. The storyline of Panga depicts the jovial life of a kabaddi player. For her upcoming, Kangana has three films in her kitty. Namely, Dhaakad, Thalaivi and Tejas.

