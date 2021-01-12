Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Observes Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary; Says 'you Gave Me Purpose'

Kangana Ranaut remembers her guru Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day and shares his picture on her Twitter handle

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Kangana Ranaut

On January 12, 2021, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and shared a post about Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as National Youth Day. In her tweet, the actor said that the ideals of the great philosopher gave her the purpose when she lost hope in life. She addressed him as her ‘guru’.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Swami Vivekananda's birthday anniversary 

Also read: Kangana Calls Herself 'most Mimicked Superstar After Bachchan', Takes Dig At Taapsee Pannu

Sharing his picture, The Judgementall Hai Kya actor wrote that when she was 'lost', Swami Vivekananda helped her find her way. And when she lost all her hopes, the philosopher gave her life’s purpose. Kangana further wrote that for her there is no one higher than her guru and that she is obliged to him. She added ‘#NationalYouthDay’ and ‘#SwamiVivekanandJayanti’.

As soon as Kangana tweeted his picture and celebrated the occasion, many of her fans and followers commented on the post. Several fans tweeted Swami Vivekananda’s quotes in the comments. Have a look.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Gets 3 Million Twitter Followers; Thanks Everyone For All The Love

Also read:  Kangana Ranaut Leaves For Bhopal After Two Hours Of Interrogation At Mumbai Police Station

Earlier, on December 11, 2020, Kangana had slammed the Punjabi Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and International diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her tweets. During the time when Twitter users shared the picture of farmers’ protest and demanded the release of a few activists who were arrested allegedly inciting violence, Kangana Ranaut had slammed Diljit and Priyanka for supporting the farmers protesting against the new farm laws. In her tweet, she wrote that problem is not them but every individual supporting them and opposing the farmers’ bill 2020. She wrote everyone knows how important the bill is for the farmers but they provoke innocent farmers to incite ‘violence, hatred and Bharat Band’ for their gains. She further added that people like Diljit and Priyanka will be hailed by the media for misleading and encouraging farmers’ protest, pro-Islamists and anti-India film industry. Take a look at the tweet.

Image Source: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Says her Entire Building Has 'one Floor One Flat' After Court Denies Relief

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT