Kangana Ranaut Observes Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary; Says 'you Gave Me Purpose'

On January 12, 2021, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and shared a post about Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as National Youth Day. In her tweet, the actor said that the ideals of the great philosopher gave her the purpose when she lost hope in life. She addressed him as her ‘guru’.

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Swami Vivekananda's birthday anniversary

Sharing his picture, The Judgementall Hai Kya actor wrote that when she was 'lost', Swami Vivekananda helped her find her way. And when she lost all her hopes, the philosopher gave her life’s purpose. Kangana further wrote that for her there is no one higher than her guru and that she is obliged to him. She added ‘#NationalYouthDay’ and ‘#SwamiVivekanandJayanti’.

When I was lost you found me, when I had no where to go you held my hand, when I was disillusioned by the world had no hope you gave me purpose. There is no being no God higher than you my Guru, you own every bit of my being.... #NationalYouthDay #SwamiVivekanandJayanti pic.twitter.com/h3HG936biM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 12, 2021

As soon as Kangana tweeted his picture and celebrated the occasion, many of her fans and followers commented on the post. Several fans tweeted Swami Vivekananda’s quotes in the comments. Have a look.

Being young doesn’t mean to less just less in age. True youth is one that serves the country, the society and the poor. Service to humanity that’s undertaken by youth is rewarded first rate by the God.#NationalYouthDay pic.twitter.com/u3hvXXIMud — Richa Roy (@RichaRa87108558) January 12, 2021

All the best for your upcoming projects and illegal Cases(If I may say so). You've the blessing and teachings of Guru Vivekananda Ji. He'll guide you through this too ❤️💕🙏 pic.twitter.com/BG3uRTpfYb — Kangster KRUTI (@Kruti38388396) January 12, 2021

Yes, this legendry figure was our spiritual guru, enthusiastic power, youth power. Of these power inbuilt our body or spirit can change the whole world. pic.twitter.com/yHzu6XPUBF — RAJESH KUMAR (@rajeshk150798) January 12, 2021

Swami vivekanand told us - " World is one, we should treat world as our home" No discrimination and you keep on dividing us on the basis of religion. Shame on you. — Sardar khan #FarmerLivesMatter (@Sardarkkkhan) January 12, 2021

Earlier, on December 11, 2020, Kangana had slammed the Punjabi Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and International diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her tweets. During the time when Twitter users shared the picture of farmers’ protest and demanded the release of a few activists who were arrested allegedly inciting violence, Kangana Ranaut had slammed Diljit and Priyanka for supporting the farmers protesting against the new farm laws. In her tweet, she wrote that problem is not them but every individual supporting them and opposing the farmers’ bill 2020. She wrote everyone knows how important the bill is for the farmers but they provoke innocent farmers to incite ‘violence, hatred and Bharat Band’ for their gains. She further added that people like Diljit and Priyanka will be hailed by the media for misleading and encouraging farmers’ protest, pro-Islamists and anti-India film industry. Take a look at the tweet.

Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains ( cont) https://t.co/JW2qU1LM0H — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests,pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Image Source: Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

