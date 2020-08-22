Kangana Ranaut Shares Unseen School Picnic Pictures, Asks Fans To Guess The Temple

Ever since versatile actress Kangana Ranaut has reached her ancestral house in Mandi, she has been on a throwback spree while sharing some fond memories. From sharing some glimpse of her family time at home to some old childhood throwback pictures, the actress has done it all on social media. Recently, Kangana shared another from her archives where the actress is having a great time at one of her school picnics.

Kangana Ranaut revives childhood memories

In the post on Twitter, the actress described that the pictures are from her school picnic to a temple whose name she is not able to recall. Further making some guessing, she wrote that the temple could be Naina Devi. Sharing more details about the trip, the actress wrote that she was twelve years old and went to a small Hindi medium school in the valley called Hill View school. In one of the pictures, a chirpy and innocent Kangana can be seen having a great time with friends on the bus while in the second she can be seen posing with her teacher Satish Shukla.

Here’s a major #throwback to school picnic, ummm don’t remember which temple is this,Naina Devi may be!! Any guesses Himanchalis? I must have been twelve here and that’s my teacher Satish Shukla ji, it was a small Hindi medium school in the valley called Hill View school 🙂 pic.twitter.com/02V5d3Sabe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 22, 2020

Several fans of the actress were quick enough to pour in their love for the actress and also their astonishment overseeing the childhood memory. One of the users called her a fashionista and wrote that Kangana never fails to experiment with her looks and she was even a fashionable one in her childhood days. Another user hailed the actress for her bold and courageous mannerisms which attract all her fans. A third follower of Kangana chimed in and commented that though the actress might have studied from a Hindi medium school but her upbringing is different from all. Another user called her beautiful in the childhood pictures and wrote that she just defines the beauty of a woman.

She was a fashionista always.

It must be 1999 and she everyone else is wearing suit salwar



A 12 yr old queen #Kangana experimented with her looks, with that jersey around, jumsuit and colourful hair clips 😄 — Tabby (@OfGrievance) August 22, 2020

School may be small and Hindi medium but sure did produce a firecracker 🧨 that is way ahead of so called “ BIG ENGLISH MEDIUM “ schools produce , no hate to anyone just love to all from me ! — zen (@zen78159558) August 22, 2020

You were beautiful

You are beautiful

You will be beautiful

Not only from outside but from inside 🙏🏼

You are an inspiration to millions of Indian girls. — 🌸 Riya 💙 (@RealBharatvars) August 22, 2020

Wow ...mam aap bahut cute lg rhy ..😘😘 mam you r the real 👸👸nd brave woman fighting for justice of sushant ....u r real 🐯 real jhanshi ki rani ...thanku so much mam ❤❤🙏🙏. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #CBIInMumbai — #justiceforsushantsinghrajput (@RishikaDwivedi7) August 22, 2020

Earlier, the actress on August 21, for the first time, made her entry on social media by making her presence felt on Twitter. After her long absence on social media in15 years of her Bollywood career, she said, she made the decision after witnessing the power of social media with the mass movement on seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. And since her debut, the actress has been receiving a lot of love and a warm welcome from her fans all across on social media.

