Kangana Ranaut On The One Friend Who Came To Rescue When She Was Struggling Financially

Kangana Ranaut has lately been speaking up on how difficult it is for an outsider to sustain in the industry. She recently revealed details about her struggling days when she did not have enough money to purchase the gowns for award functions. She also narrated how a designer friend of hers, Rick Roy, was kind enough to help her out by sponsoring her gowns despite struggling himself.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has lately been making headlines for her bold and controversial statements on nepotism and the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, the actor spoke about the various obstacles that she faced in the beginning years of her career. She observed that she had to go through most of it because she was an outsider and not a star kid as they tend to get most of the things readily.

Kangana Ranaut reportedly said that when a person starts off in the industry, they do not get paid. The issues are more if one is not a star kid because then these actors are not provided with stylists to tell them how to dress for an event. She recollected the time when she worked in the film Gangster and was expected to be a part of these award functions where she was also on the receiving end. Kangana Ranaut said that she did not have clothes to wear or the money to purchase them for these ceremonies. She revealed that there was this friend named Rick Roy who went out of his way to help her out with the situation. He sponsored her clothes, even though he was in the struggling phase himself.

Kangana Ranaut also said that it was because of the help that she received from Rick Roy that she could be present at these award functions. She also expressed how wonderful it was to have somebody support and help her in such difficult times. She had a few Mango tops and those were the luxury brands according to her and were the best that she could afford around that time. Kangana Ranaut also spoke about how amazing it is to be on this end now after she started and fought through such a difficult time.

