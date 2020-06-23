Kangana Ranaut Hairstyle Quiz: Select Your Favourite Hairstyle By Solving These Questions

Kangana Ranaut's excellent acting and raw personality have made her one of the most favourite actors of the Bollywood film industry. From Gangster to Panga, the actor has played an array of characters and has left a great impact on the audience. She is known for her movies like Queen, Panga, and Tanu Weds Manu. Apart from her acting skills, Kangana Ranaut is known to create a major buzz with her styling. Be it her naturally curled hair or sleek hairdos, Kangana aces it all. Here's a look at Kangana Ranaut's hairstyle quiz for you to select your best one.

Kangana Ranaut hairstyle quiz

1. What kind of hair do you like?

Short Hair

Mid-length

Long hair

2. What kind of hair texture would you prefer?

Curly

Straight

Wavy

3. What hairdo do you like the most?

Sleek ponytail

Bun

Open hair look

4. What is your go-to style with traditions?

Pony Tail

Open hair

Messy bun

5. Which hairstyle would you prefer with formals?

Open hair look with curls

Open hair look with straight hair

Sleek look with a hairdo

6. How you would like to keep your hair when you are at home?

Open

Tied up

Not specific

7. Which of these hair-parting suits you the best?

Side-parted

Middle-parted

Hair without parting

8. What is your go-to style in short hairs?

Sleek open hair look with side parting

Sleek hairdo

Messy look with side parting

9. What is your preferred hairstyle with a classic smokey eye look?

Pulled-back sleek bun

Pulled-back ponytail

Open hair look

10. Are you a fan of hair accessory?

Yes, I love it

No, I like to keep it simple

Maybe, with some hairdos, it looks good

Kangana Ranaut hairstyles to try

Here are some Kangana Ranaut hairstyles which you can try based on the above preferences. Be it straight hair or curls, formals or ethnic, Kangana Ranaut has pulled off several unique hairstyles. She even aced at the short hair look for one of her movies. The actor also likes to experiment with different hairdos and hair accessories. Have a look.

