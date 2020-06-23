Can Kangana Ranaut Fill In Natalie's Shoes In 'V For Vendetta' Bollywood Remake?

V for Vendetta is one of the classic thrillers of all time. The movie is based on the 1988 comic series by the same name. V for Vendetta is set in an alternative future. The movie was helmed by James McTeigue and was written by the Wachowskis. The plot of the film revolves around V who is an anarchist masked freedom fighter. The movie shows his attempts to spark off a revolution through terrorist acts.

Natalie Portman plays the role of Evey who gets caught up in V’s mission. The movie was released in 2005 but is still enjoyed by the audience all over the world. The movie was a huge hit all over the world but what if the movie was made in Bollywood? Here is a look at the V for Vendetta cast if the movie is ever made in Bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut as Evey

Natali Portman had played the pivotal role of Evey in V for Vendetta. Evey is an employee of the state-run British Television network who is rescued by V. For the Bollywood version of the movie, Kangana Ranaut can play this role to perfection.

Image Credits: Natalie Portman Instagram and Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Akshay Kumar as V

Hugo Weaving was the face behind the masked charismatic skilled anarchist. If the movie ever gets a remake in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar can be the ideal actor to play this role. It would be interesting to see Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar together on screen.

Image Credits: iamhugoweavingofficial Instagram and Akshay Kumar Instagram

Saif Ali Khan as Finch

Stephen Rea had played the pivotal role of Finch in V for Vendetta. Saif Ali Khan might be the perfect actor to play this role in Bollywood’s V for Vendetta.

Image Credits: starsofthescreen Instagram and actorsaifalikhan Instagram

Anil Kapoor as Deitrich

Deitrich was played by Stephen Fry in the movie. The character of Deitrich is of a closeted gay talk show host. Anil Kapoor can breathe life into this role with his stellar acting skills.

Image Credits: Stephen Fry Instagram and Anil Kapoor Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Adam Sutler

John Hurt had played the former Conservative Member of Parliament and Under-Secretary for Defence in the movie. For the Bollywood version of the movie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui becomes the natural choice to play this character.

Image Credits: withjohnhurt Instagram and Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

