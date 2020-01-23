Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D VS Kangana Ranaut's Panga: Box Office Expectations

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga will clash with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi starrer Street Dancer 3D. Both the films will receive tough competition from Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is still going strong at the Box Office. Reportedly, it is said that Street Dancer 3D will have a grand opening while Panga will grow by word of mouth.

ALSO READ| Varun Dhawan Is Slaying It With His Casual Looks For 'Street Dancer 3D' Promotions

As per reports, film trade assumes that Street Dancer 3D will dominate the silver screens on its opening day and will collect around Rs. 15 crores. In a recent interview with a reputed daily, film trade analyst Girish Johar predicted a good opening day for Street Dancer 3D saying that both the films look good. The audiences loved the trailer and songs of Street Dancer 3D. The films are a mass entertainer according to him which specially targets the youth. He further said that Street Dancer 3D is a masala popcorn film and has a stylish feel to it.

ALSO READ| Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Camaraderie Will Surely Have You Swooning

According to reports, even Film Exhibitor Akshay Rathi is confident about Street Dancer 3D. He said to a reputed daily that at least when it comes to an opening, Street Dancer 3D will have a big opening for practical reasons. He added that it is a fantastic movie and is popular among the youth in India.

ALSO READ| Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Embrace The Cold In Delhi For Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D is going to clash with Kangana Ranaut’s sports drama Panga which revolves around a Kabaddi player after she left the sport to get married. Girish Johar talking about Panga says that he expects Panga to open at around Rs. 5 crores. He added that Panga will receive a positive word of mouth to rule the box office. Johar further said that Panga trailer was good and the story is socially relevant. It is an uplifting film for women folk that they can still pursue their dreams even after marriage.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Starrer Panga's Director Says There Is A Jaya In Every Household

He also said that it targets, the mature market which is in the 30-35 age group and will majorly depend on good word of mouth. Akshay also feels the same about Panga. He said that it as a popular genre and will certainly get its audience. Akshay also said that Kangana Ranaut is a great-performe, however, Panga is not a film that will get a big opening. According to him, it is subject- driven and will be one of the films that will grow with word of mouth.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Releases A New Song From The Film 'Panga' Titled 'Bibby Song'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.