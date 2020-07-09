Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Feud With Pooja Bhatt, Sona Mohapatra On Bollywood Music & More

Quick links:
Today, on July 9, 2020, actor Jagdeep's last rites were performed in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut had a heated argument on Twitter. Here are today's top entertainment and celebrity stories.
Taapsee Pannu recently indulged in a playful banter with her Thappad co-actor Pavail Gulati. The banter started when Pavail shared a photo of Thappad's cast on his Instagram story. This picture was then reposted by Taapsee Pannu on her own Instagram story. Check out their banter below.
Today, Pooja Bhatt shared a video of Kangana Ranaut thanking Vishesh Films for launching her acting career. This restarted the heated nepotism debate between Pooja Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut. Taking to social media, Team Kangana Ranaut slammed Pooja Bhatt's tweet and claimed that they just wanted outsiders to be treated better in the Bollywood film industry.
Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her...(1/2) https://t.co/5afdsJJx4F— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020
For your info @PoojaB1972 Kangana had also auditioned for Pokiri, alongside Gangster & got selected for that as well. Pokiri went on to become an all time blockbuster, so your thinking that because of Gangster she is who she is, is totally not working. Water finds it’s levelðŸ™— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020
Bob Marley’s song One Love One Heart is still beloved all across the globe. The song is now being remade by Bob Marley’s family to support UNICEF's COVID-19 fund for children. Taking to social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she was also going to be a part of the 'Bob Marley’s family'. The remake of One Love One Heart will be released on July 17, 2020. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's posts down below.
Pooja Bhatt is under a lot of fire on social media due to the ongoing nepotism debate on social media. After her argument with Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Bhatt shared a post where she claimed that Sadak 2 would launch new music talent into the Bollywood film industry. However, Sona Mohapatra called out Pooja Bhatt for her tweet, claiming that musicians had no control over their own music and had to depend on Bollywood.
That is so nice Pooja.Your banner has been known to spot new talent for sure. Would mean so much more if these musicians had a stake in their music’s success? Everyone just ends up doing the favour of the ‘opportunity’ & this is an endless cycle in #Bollywood. Zero concept of IP. https://t.co/kfAXrXILR9— Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 9, 2020
Actor Jagdeep, who featured in over 400 films, passed away today due to health issues related to his age. After his death, several celebs took to social media to mourn his loss. Here are some celebs who mourned the loss of Jagdeep.
https://t.co/QZGSYBcXo4 ....tum bhi chale gaye ....sadme ke baad sadma..... Jannat naseeb ho .....tumhein ðŸ™— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 9, 2020
My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace ðŸ™ðŸ½ Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/uhBjYSZdVe— Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) July 8, 2020
