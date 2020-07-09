Mukesh Chhabra Remembers First Day Of 'Dil Bechara' Shoot, Says 'Sab Badal Gaya'

The Dil Bechara trailer has been winning hearts on the internet ever since it was released on YouTube three days ago. Fans seemed to have loved the trailer and it broke Avengers: Infinity War's record becoming the most-liked trailer online. Director Mukesh Chhabra recently tweeted marking today as the day when the film went on floors. Here's more on this.

Dil Bechara director, Mukesh Chhabra took to Twitter to reminisce about the day the started shooting for the film. He noted how everything has changed since then. Take a look at his tweet:

9th July, today we complete exactly 2 years from when we started shoot in Jamshedpur ! Sab badal gaya — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 9, 2020

Dil Bechara is the posthumous film of Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on June 14. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra home. The news of his death shocked the whole industry as well as his fans. After Dil Bechara trailer released on July 6, 2020, his fans vowed to watch it "again and again".

Watch the Dil Bechara trailer here:

In an interview with a daily, director Mukesh Chhabra called Sushant Singh Rajput a dear friend. He also said that he and Sushant have been close since their Kai Po Che days. He also revealed that the actor had said yes to Dil Bechara without even reading the script simply because he had promised to star in one of his films. Chhabra also added that he and Sushant had made many plans together but he never thought he will be left alone to release the film.

Earlier today, Sanjana Sanghi also posted about the song release that will happen tomorrow. Music maestro AR Rahman composed the melodies for Dil Bechara. She also shared moments from the movie's sets and like Mukesh Chhabra, reminisced on the day they first started shooting.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of a Hollywood movie called The Fault in Our Stars which in turn is based on a novel of the same name by John Green. The Hindi remake stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Javed Jaaferi and Saif Ali Khan appear in supporting roles.

Dil Bechara is based on the lives of two star-crossed lovers, Kizzie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Jr who suffer from cancer. Sushant Singh Rajput's film will have an OTT release on July 24, 2020. The movie will be available on Disney+ Hotstar for streaming despite fans' requests for a theatre release. As mentioned, the movie is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.

